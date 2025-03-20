Growing demand for Uttarakhand's handmade products promoting cultural heritage": CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday highlighted the growing global demand for the state's handmade products and said this increased demand is not only promoting cultural heritage but also giving local artisans a new identity.

He emphasised that the dedication and craftsmanship of the local artisans are bringing positive changes to their lives and strengthening the state's economy.

CM Dhami attributed this to three years of the state government's service, good governance, and development.

"3 Years of Service, Good Governance and Development. On one hand, our cultural heritage is being promoted on the global stage due to the ever-increasing demand for handmade products of Uttarakhand, while on the other hand, the hard work and art of the local artisans is also getting a new identity. As a result, along with positive changes in their lives, the economy of the state is also getting strengthened," posted Dhami on X.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami said that various schemes are being run by his government committed to women's empowerment.

He added that under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', more than 30,000 women have been provided self-employment opportunities, which has strengthened their economic condition and made them self-reliant.

Uttarakhand government has launched this scheme with the aim of empowering women of the State by encouraging them to establish their own businesses. Under this scheme, the state government provide loan facilities to native or permanent residents of Uttarakhand to start their enterprises.

On Wednesday, Dhami said that Uttarakhand is determined to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to all citizens to stay healthy.

"The government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign," he said.

Preparations have intensified to implement the Fit India campaign, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for in Uttarakhand.

In this sequence, the state government has first focused on educational institutions. In the backdrop of the Eat Right India campaign, a new exercise is being done to create health awareness among the students. The Health Department has sent a letter to five departments, including school education, in this regard.

The letter emphasises that appropriate steps should be taken to spread awareness about a balanced diet among the students.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar has sent a letter to the secretaries of the departments of Social Welfare, Skill Development and Employment, Sanskrit Education and Technical Education, apart from School Education. It has been expected that Eat Right Thali should be promoted in educational institutions through tin plates/display boards. (ANI)