Flyovers Planned in Mussoorie to Ease Chronic Traffic Congestion

Jumbo flyovers in 15-km long Mussoorie to ease --- if not fully removed --- its long winding, never-ending traffic jams if not fully unentangle them, at least, ease them in a Jiffy... Imagine, entire Mussoorie criss-crossing with vehicles... to ease 24x7 intricately entangling, complicatedly enmeshed traffic jams all through this otherwise "leisurely relax, soothe" Queen Of Hills, Mussoorie. While "The Queen", Mussoorie, very much remains very much in active vogue in the whole world, as also, most sought after by the, literally put, masses of all hues from all over the world. Thus, their vehicles of all types in Mussoorie only literally conjure up to not only menacing traffic jams but they are simply intricately so entangling that there is no way to rid from them. Result: traffic halts for long, long hours together with not even slightest chances of getting away from that complications. Of course, thanks to Mussoorie, its own pristine natural soothing all round delight, traffic jams in Mussoorie at best be termed as unnatural, forceful and now-inherently compulsory because of the mammoth number of urban vehicles of gigantic kinds make Mussoorie road wise dwarf. Let's now put it: Good senses now are rampantly prevailing all through the Uttarakhand official high-ups who now inherently aspire to free Mussoorie from non-piercable traffic james what with seemingly all cars are onto each other leaving no space whatsoever of any kind making the very beauty of Mussoorie bygone and exaggerated. {There are strong opinions in most sections of the Mussoorie-society that multi-storeyed vehicle parkings be right away in circulation outside Mussoorie and no vehicle should be allowed within the boundaries of the "one-in-a-unique-hill station Mussoorie". But this has not many takers for reasons best known to only non-Mussoourites, say officials}. The best solution is provided by many hill station specialists in the world duly supported by the experts here and in Uttarakhand and that relates to make all round fully elevated fly overs all through Mussoorie to fully ease traffic jams, traffic snarls, traffic obstructions...use fly overs up for smooth, easy, uninterrupted traffic flow without disturbing "Mussoorie down below that in any case go up the Himalayas". But traffic up on fly overs surely will tantamount to huge revenues hence fattening exchequer for the entire Uttarakhand. So, flyovers in Mussoorie to ease traffic jam for "all round good, congestion free, traffic jam free" roads on ground level that now is impossible to wade through hassle free. These practical flyovers should have come about in Mussoorie some years back but thanks to the slackness in our system, delay, late are inherent till unbearable like now in Mussoorie. At a time when Mussoorie is instant cash-earner for the entire Uttarakhand state, it is indeed inscrutable why there is not an instant provision of easiest facilities to the masses so that more and more of them crowd in the hill station in the process, the state of Uttarakhand earn all round mega revenues so very necessary for the state's exchequer 24×7×365. Flyovers in Mussoorie would obviously means "natural temptation" for the foreign tourists which means revenues in foreign money implying swelled foreign exchequer for entire Uttarakhand. In consideration of this, it is naturally imperative for Mussoorie to be not only easily accessible but the hugely sought after hill station be 24x7 traffic congestion free apart from all facilities accessible prone. Thus, it is so clear that flyovers immediate must to not only ease traffic jam but for continuously swelling whole state's revenue exchequer.