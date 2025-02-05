Deepika Kumari Reaches Women's Recurve Final at 38th National Games 2025

Dehradun: After an intense session of archery at the 38th National Games, the finalists across all individual events have been decided.
Starting off with the women's recurve individual event, it was star archer Deepika Kumari beat Gatha Anandrao Khadake in tie-breakers to make her way to the final on Tuesday. Anshika Kumari will join her in the final after pulling off an upset to beat Komalika Bari, as per a press release from the 38th National Games.
In the men's compound individual event, Hritik Sharma and Rajat Chauhan will face off for the gold medal, after beating Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam and Kushal Dalal respectively. The two semifinal losers will play for Bronze. In the Women's Compound Individual event, Parneet Kaur and Deepshikha will play the final. Avneet Kaur & Kumud Saini will be the ones who will face off in the Bronze medal match.
As for the Men's Indian Round Individual, Manish and Subham made their way to the final match, after beating Adarsh Panwar and Chingakham Nelson Singh respectively. In the Women's Indian Round Individual event, Chandni Sahu and Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi will battle it out for the gold medal match, while Manisha Kumari and Tutumoni Boro, who face semifinal losses, will play for bronze.
Brief Scores:
Women's Recurve Semifinal:
Deepika Kumari 5(10)-5(8) Gatha Anandrao Khadake
Anshika Kumari 6-4 Komalika Bari
Men's Compound Semifinal:
Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam 145-248 Hritik Sharma
Kushal Dalal 145-146 Rajat Chauhan
Women's Compound Semifinal:
Avneet Kaur 142-144 Parneet Kaur
Kumud Saini 143-144 Deepshikha
Men's Indian Round Semifinal:
Adarsh Panwar 2-6 Manish
Chingakham Nelson Singh 2-6 Subham
Women's Indian Round Semifinal:
Chandni Sahu 6-2 Manisha Kumari
Tutumoni Boro 4-6 Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi. (ANI)