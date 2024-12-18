Congress Intensifies Nationwide Protests Against Corruption, Highlights Key Issues in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the Congres is protesting nationwide against corruption.

" Across the country, Congress is attacking corruption and Central govt is supporting corruption. One corporate house is being protected and encouraged, we are protesting against this...because of this in every sector and level, corruption is increasing and this protest is against this...," Rawat told ANI.

The Congress workers also observed Chalo Raj Bhavan' in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers held nationwide protests on Wednesday, including marches to Raj Bhavans in Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna.

The protests aimed to raise concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleged inaction on the Adani controversy, and the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.



In Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra led a protest march to the Raj Bhavan. Addressing the media, Karra criticised the government on multiple issues, stating, "Even after the US Department of Justice report, Adani is not being arrested... Another issue is that Manipur has been burning for a year, several people have died, but nothing is being done... Another issue is that Union HM has spoken against B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament. He should have taken his name with respect. It is a sad affair that he holds such an important position but speaks against B.R. Ambedkar."

In Chandigarh, Congress leaders organised a similar march to the Raj Bhavan, raising concerns over the same issues. Meanwhile, in Guwahati, Assam Congress workers staged a protest outside the Raj Bhavan, while in Patna, Bihar Congress members held demonstrations at the Raj Bhavan as part of the party's coordinated national action.

Congress MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday underscored the significance of BR Ambedkar, stating that he is "no less than a God." Speaking to ANI, she criticised Amit Shah, saying, "The Constitution is the 'Granth' of the country. If the Constitution is the 'Granth', Baba Saheb is no less than God. Such comments of a petty mindset against Baba Saheb are an insult to him, the country, the people, and our Constitution."

Additionally, NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad remarked that referring to Ambedkar is "passion, not fashion." (ANI)