CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Confirms Uniform Civil Code Implementation This Month

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the 29th Uttarayani Mela on Thursday said that the state will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) this month.

Speaking in Bareilly, Dhami highlighted the importance of the UCC, referencing the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who had laid the foundation for a uniform civil code while drafting the Indian Constitution.

"When Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar introduced the Article 44 , he then made a provision that a uniform civil code is implemented in both the states and the countries," said Dhami.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Uttarakhand contingent for the National Youth Festival-2025 from his camp office in Dehradun. The team, representing the state, departed for New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the prestigious Yuva Mahotsav.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the youth, encouraging them to perform at their best in the event, a statement said.

"On this occasion, the CM Dhami, said that through various schemes run by the Central Government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of the country are bringing laurels to the nation in various fields with hard work and dedication. Various events like the National Youth Festival instil enthusiasm and inspiration in the youth, which is important for their development and the overall upliftment of the country," a statement from the CMO read.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami announced that the state's winter pilgrimage initiative has been extended to a year-round event.

Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our double engine government has started the winter pilgrimage. Now the pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is being conducted for the entire 12 months instead of 6 months."

The move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase the state's tourism and promote spiritual travel throughout the year. The winter pilgrimage, which was previously limited to the colder months, now allows devotees to visit the Char Dham temples in all seasons. (ANI)