CM Dhami Reviews Mahasu Maharaj Temple Plan in Uttarakhand

Hanol: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday prayed to the world-famous Mahasu Maharaj and Bashik Maharaj Mahendrath located in Hanol and wished for prosperity, progress, and development in the state. On this occasion, he visited the temple, met the local people, and took feedback on the development schemes being run by the state government, according to the official statement.

The Chief Minister also took suggestions from the local villagers regarding the reconstruction of the Mahasu Maharaj temple complex. He said that the temple will be redeveloped in accordance with the sentiments of the local people. The Chief Minister also observed the temple master plan layout of Mahasu Maharaj, Pavasi Maharaj, and Bashik Maharaj in the Mahasu temple complex. He said that we have to make the complex of Mahasu Maharaj grand and divine so that devotees from all over the country can easily reach it in the future.

He said that the temple of Mahasu Devta is a prominent centre of our faith. It is also our duty to convey the glory of Mahasu Maharaj to the people, he said in a statement. The Chief Minister, who came to visit the famous Mahasu Maharaj, will rest for the night in Hanol itself. During this time, he will meet the people of the Hanol area and listen to their public problems.

He further said that the Hanol area is full of positive energy. Coming here brings peace to the mind. He said that this place is a major and sacred place of our Devbhoomi. The state government prioritises its development. The Chief Minister said that the state government will also work to promote homestays in the Hanol area, which will employ the local people. He said that we also have to promote the culture of Jaunsar Bawar widely. In the coming time, the state government will develop the Mahasu Maharaj temple and other temples in the Hanol area in a phased manner. (ANI)