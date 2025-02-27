CM Dhami provides appointment letters to 126 newly selected Gram Panchayat Development Officers

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday provided appointment letters to 126 newly appointed Gram Panchayat Development Officers under the Panchayati Raj Department at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

In the last three and a half years, more than 20 thousand youth have been given jobs in government services in the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the candidates and said that this day has brought a new chapter in your life. He expressed hope that the newly selected candidates will work towards ensuring the overall development of villages by becoming an integral part of the most important unit of democracy, the Gram Panchayat.

"Development of villages is necessary for the overall development of the state. The role of a Gram Panchayat Development Officer is very important in the development of villages," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the country's strictest anti-copying law has been implemented in the state. "Strict provisions of punishment and fine have been made in this law. When a hardworking and honest person attains a position on the basis of his dedication and hard work, he understands the pain and problems of the common people and does his work honestly," he said.

He said that the state government is working on the development of villages along with cities with priority with the aim of making Uttarakhand the leading state of the country. A bill has been passed in the assembly for strict land law in the state.

CM Dhami said, "Our agitators had dreamed of the creation of Uttarakhand so that development reaches the person standing at the last end of Uttarakhand. All the people of Uttarakhand should work together to take the state forward."

The Chief Minister urged all the people of Uttarakhand to work together with the spirit of one Uttarakhand without getting misled by any kind. He said in a strict tone that no matter who they are, whether they are ministers, MLAs, MPs or even a common Uttarakhandi, the government will not forgive those who play with the unity of Uttarakhand. "From today onwards, all kinds of provocative statements will be taken seriously and strict action will be taken against those who tamper with the identity of Uttarakhand," CM Dhami added. (ANI)