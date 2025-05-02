CM Dhami Prays at Kedarnath, Garhwal Rifles Play Devotional Music for Dham Opening

Rudraprayag: As the Kedarnath Dham doors opened on Friday, a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes on the occasion.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, also attended the Dham portal opening ceremony.

CM Dhami also distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises. He stated that the Badrinath doors will open on May 4.

"The state government is fully prepared to welcome devotees from all over the country," the minister remarked, adding, "The state government continuously monitors the pilgrimage at every level. Various basic facilities have also been established on the pilgrimage routes. The Char Dham Yatra is also the lifeline of the state. This pilgrimage is a means of livelihood for millions of people," he said.

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is determined to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra continues throughout the year, for which winter pilgrimage has also been started.

Dhami confirmed that Rs 2000 crores have been allotted for "the reconstruction work of Kedarnath." Additionally, the central government has approved the installation of the Gaurikund to Kedarnath ropeway.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Dhami said that the Char Dham Yatra commenced on April 30, and two days after May 2, the doors of Badrinath Dham will also open for devotees.

He emphasised that the government has ensured a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements to avoid problems.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, accompanied by chants of 'Jai Baba Kedar' that echoed through the Kedar Valley. (ANI)