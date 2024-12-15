CM Dhami Praises 'Uttarakhand Lok Virasat' for Preserving Cultural Heritage

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the fourth 'Uttarakhand Lok Virasat' programme at Social Baluni Public School, Dehradun, where he also visited stalls showcasing local products of Uttarakhand, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister described the initiative as a commendable effort to preserve the state's cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations by bringing together folk artists from across Uttarakhand on a single platform.

Extending his best wishes to the Uttarakhand Lok Virasat team, the Chief Minister noted that the folk artists of the state are playing a vital role in preserving and promoting Uttarakhand's cultural heritage through their dedication and hard work.

CM Dhami remarked on the richness and uniqueness of Uttarakhand's folk culture, highlighting the diverse styles of folk singing, music, and dance, as well as the traditional musical instruments that enrich the region's heritage. He mentioned iconic folk dances like Chholia, Jhora, Chanchari, Nevli, Pandav, and the mask dance, which serve as important cultural preservers.

He also observed that today's youth have taken a growing interest in folk music and are actively promoting it. By forming musical bands, young artists are giving Uttarakhand's folk songs a fresh identity with modern interpretations.

The Chief Minister emphasised that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to the holistic development of Uttarakhand, including its cultural growth.

The government is awarding the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman for outstanding literary contributions in folk languages and literature, including Kumaoni, Garhwali, Jaunsari, and other local dialects. Additionally, efforts are underway to rebuild religious and cultural sites across the state, alongside organising cultural fairs on a larger scale.

Financial assistance is also being provided for publishing books and producing films in the state's local languages. Recently, Uttarakhand's first Jaunsari feature film was released. The Chief Minister added that strict measures have been implemented to preserve the cultural values and demographic integrity of the state, including decisive action against encroachments.

The state government has enforced a strict "anti-conversion law" and is rigorously investigating land purchases by outsiders. If any violations are found, the concerned plots will be confiscated and declared government property. He further stated that the government is preparing to introduce a stringent land law soon. (ANI)