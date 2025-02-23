CM Dhami Pledges to Boost Homestays, Cultural Preservation in Hanol

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will actively promote homestays in the Hanol region in the Dehradun district to boost local employment opportunities. Speaking during his visit to the temples of Mahasu Maharaj and Bashik Maharaj Mahendrath in Hanol, Dehradun district, Dhami highlighted the importance of sustainable tourism and cultural preservation in the area.

CM said that the state government will also work to promote homestays in the Hanol area so that the local people here will get employment. He said that "we also have to widely promote the culture of Jaunsar Bawar. " CM also offered prayers at the temples of Mahasu Maharaj and Bashik Maharaj Mahendrath seeking prosperity, progress, and development for the state, said a press statement. He met the local people and took feedback on the development schemes being run by the state government.

CM also sought suggestions from the local villagers regarding the reconstruction of the Mahasu Maharaj temple complex and said that the temple would be redeveloped according to their sentiments. CM Dhami also observed the temple master plan layout of Mahasu Maharaj, Pavasi Maharaj, and Bashik Maharaj in the Mahasu temple complex and said that "we have to make the complex of Mahasu Maharaj grand and divine. So that in the coming time, devotees from all over the country can easily reach here. He said that the temple of Mahasu Devta is a big centre of our faith. We also have to convey the glory of Mahasu Maharaj to the people."

CM will rest for the night in Hanol itself and during this, he will meet the people and listen to their problems. The CM said the mind gets peace by coming here. He said that this place is a major and sacred place of our Devbhoomi. Its development is the priority of the state government. He said that in the coming time, the state government will develop Mahasu Maharaj temple as well as other temples in the Hanol area in a phased manner. (ANI)