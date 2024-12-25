logo
CM Dhami Orders Immediate Relief Operations Following Bhimtal Bus Accident in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directs urgent rescue efforts after Bhimtal bus accident
🏷 Uttarakhand
Dec 25, 2024, 11:29 AM
CM Dhami

Nainital: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed dismay over the bus accident near the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital in which several people have been injured.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that the local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations.

"The news of the bus accident near Bhimtal is very sad. The local administration has been directed to carry out immediate relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," he wrote on X.

This comes after several people were injured after a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday, officials said.

As per the officials, the bus belongs to roadways and was going from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people travelling on the bus.

Following receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

"Today, on 25 December 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Nainital that a roadways bus has crashed near Bhimtal, on which the rescue teams of SDRF have left for the spot from Post Nainital and Khairna," SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena said. (ANI)

