CM Dhami Highlights Uttarakhand's Progress at International Migrant Uttarakhandi Conference in Dehradun

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended the "International Migrant Uttarakhandi Conference", in Dehradun and said that the Uttarakhand is progressing in every field today.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, CM Dhami said, "...Today, the way Uttarakhand is progressing in every field, all of you will be proud that, your ancestral state, your ancestral place, is progressing and is among the fast-growing states today. Whether it is the field of knowledge, science, business, industry, education or medicine, we are progressing in every field today."

CM Dhami also asked the participants that their experience would serve as a guide to every Uttarakhandi and sought their cooperation to make a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

"The experiences of all of you will not only serve as a lesson for our government but will also serve as a guide for every Uttarakhandi. Through this conference, we hope for your cooperation in our journey to make a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand," CM Dhami said.

After the event, CM Dhami held a press conference and spoke on the 2023 Investor Summit in Dehradun. He recalled that the state government held a detailed discussion with the businessmen and said how their feedback helped in framing policies with an eye on the business.

"Before organising the Investor Summit in Dehradun, we had done a thorough review of all the departments where investment could take place. We had an in-depth discussion with people associated with the industry and business sector in the state and they gave us a lot of suggestions and we made more than 30 policies so that businesses can be set up here easily...," he told reporters. (ANI)