CM Dhami Focuses on Permanent Development of Gairsain, Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has placed the permanent development of Gairsain, the state's summer capital, among his top priorities, in a press statement.

During his visit to Gairsain in November, CM held a high-level meeting with all the departmental officers of the district, including District Magistrate Chamoli, and emphasised the infrastructural development of the capital region and directed stop the migration from the mountains and provided employment to the unemployed by developing Gairsain permanently as per public sentiments.

The Chief Minister also announced that Sarkot village would be made an ideal village by adopting it. After that, development work started happening rapidly in the capital region. The Chief Minister is serious about the development of the summer capital and regularly reviews the development works with the District Magistrate of Chamoli.

According to the Chief Minister's instructions, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is engaged in speeding up development in the capital region by integrating the schemes of all the departments. Work is going on in a planned manner for the development of Chief Minister Adarsh Gram Sarkot. European vegetable production is being promoted by setting up playhouses in the village through the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture.

There is also a plan to install mushroom tunnels for harvesting in the village. Work on dairy has been started, along with installing masala chakki in the village. Regular camps are being organised in the village for health checkups. Sarkot village has been illuminated by installing 10 solar lights through UREDA. Villagers are excited about getting employment in the village itself.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Adibadri, Kheti, Malsi, and Thapali villages of Gairsain block were selected as a pilot project for mushroom production. Mushroom tunnels were built here by giving 100 per cent subsidy to the farmers, and farmers were given training in mushroom production. Due to this, the farmers' economies strengthened.

After making good profits from mushroom production, farmers from other villages of the capital region are also continuously demanding mushroom harvesting. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the entire capital region is being developed as a Mushroom Valley.

In compliance with the instructions given by the Chief Minister to make schools in the summer capital Gairsain ideal schools on the lines of schools run in the capital Dehradun, the work of making Government Inter College Bharadisain a modern school is going on at a fast pace in the first phase. All the resources are being gathered to make the capital's Raika Bharadisain a modern school. The implementing agency, the Rural Construction Department, is doing this work. In the coming time, this school will look completely hi-tech for the ideal education.

To overcome the problem of traffic jams in the Gairsain city area, the estimate for the construction of multi-storey parking here has been prepared and sent to the government through the implementing agency UPRNN.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a grand temple of Maa Bharari Devi will be built in Gairsain (Bharadisain) through the Irrigation Department. The Irrigation Department has prepared its proposal. Suggestions are also being taken from the local public and stakeholder pilgrimage priests.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, an officer has also been posted on the vacant SDM post for the permanent development of Gairsain. With Gairsain soon getting a sub-district magistrate, development work will accelerate here.

CM Dhami is committed to the all-round development of the summer capital, Gairsain, and is constantly following the District Magistrate Chamoli. (ANI)