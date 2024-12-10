CM Dhami Distributes Blankets in Dehradun Slums, Directs Night Shelter Enhancements | Uttarakhand News

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed blankets to the destitute and homeless people, people living in slums at ISBT, Dehradun late on Tuesday evening to protect them from the cold, said a statement from CMO.

CM also inspected the night shelter located at Transport Nagar ISBT and took stock of various arrangements and inquired about the well-being of the people living in the night shelter.

CM Dhami further directed the officials to distribute blankets, warm clothes as well as light bonfires to protect against the cold. He also directed to make arrangements for protection from cold for the passengers at ISBT, added the statement.

During the surprise inspection of the night shelter located at Transport Nagar, CM also saw the bonfire with the workers living there and said there should be adequate number of beds in the night shelter. He said that people living on the roadsides in the city, homeless people and families should also be shifted to night shelters.

He said that especially children, Divyangjans, women and sick people should be provided night shelter facilities immediately. He also directed to arrange food as per requirement in the night shelters.

Directing to distribute blankets to all the needy people within the stipulated time, the CM said that it is the priority of the state government that no person in the state should fall prey to cold.

He said that in the spirit of public service, we have to help the helpless people in every possible way during this entire winter. The Chief Minister also directed to light bonfires especially at various prominent places in the city. (ANI)