CM Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters to 609 Candidates in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday provided appointment letters to a total of 609 candidates selected in the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Social Welfare Department at the Himalayan Cultural Auditorium, Garhi Cantt. This includes 333 Assistant Agriculture Officers, 37 of Class 2 and 227 of Class 3 in the Horticulture and Food Processing Department and 12 Assistant Social Welfare Officers, according to the Chief Minister Office (CMO) statement.

Wishing all the newly selected candidates well, the Chief Minister said that a new chapter is starting in the lives of the newly selected candidates. All will discharge their duties with the resolve of uplifting the agriculture sector and social welfare in Uttarakhand. He expressed hope that these young candidates will innovate in the field of agriculture in Uttarakhand with their hard work and dedication and will work to connect farmers with modern agricultural technology, said the statement.

According to the statement, "The CM said that the state government is giving a loan of up to Rs 03 lakh to the farmers of the state without interest. Up to 80 per cent subsidy is also being given to farmers for purchasing agricultural equipment through the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme."

The state government is giving the right price to the farmers of the hilly areas, especially those in the hilly areas, by purchasing millets at a fixed minimum support price through the State Millet Mission. Work is also being done to convert the tea gardens of Dhauladevi, Munsiyari and Betalghat into organic tea gardens. Work is being done to develop 6 aroma valleys in the state to promote aromatic farming as well.

The Chief Minister said that about 18 thousand cluster-based poly houses are being constructed to increase the income of farmers. This will increase the means of employment along with increasing the income of farmers.

The CMO statement stated, "The Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rain-Fed Farming Project has also been approved at a cost of about Rs 1000 crore to take rain-based farming to new heights in the mountainous areas of Uttarakhand. Like vegetables, work is also being done at various levels to increase the production of fruits. Work is being done on Apple and Kiwi Mission in the state."

CM Dhami's statement further added that the Social Welfare Department plays an important role in the upliftment of the weaker sections of society. Promoting equality, education, health, and employment opportunities in society are among the top priorities of the government. Our newly selected candidates will make an important contribution to taking government schemes and services to the last corner of society.

In a statement, CM Dhami said that after the implementation of a strict anti-cheating law in the state, all recruitment examinations have been conducted with complete transparency. In the last three and a half years, more than 20 thousand youth have been given appointments in the state government service. (ANI)