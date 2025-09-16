Closely monitoring situation: U'khand CM Dhami after cloudburst in Dehradun

Dehradun, Sep 16 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said he is in constant touch with the local administration following a cloudburst at Dehradun's Karligaad that caused major destruction in the area, leaving two persons missing.

The incident, reported late Monday night from Karligaad in Sahastradhara -- a well-known tourist destination in Dehradun -- led to heavy debris falling, which damaged two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market.

The strong current swept away many shops, while two people remain unaccounted for. Although there has been no confirmation of large-scale loss of life or property so far, search and rescue operations are underway to trace the missing.

Expressing concern, CM Dhami posted on X, "Sad news has been reported about damage to several shops due to heavy rain last night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are present at the scene, actively engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added.

All concerned departments have been mobilised, with SDRF, NDRF, and Public Works Department teams pressed into service. JCB machines and other essential equipment are being used for relief work.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused the Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh to swell, flooding nearby roads. Three individuals -- Khushpal Singh, Manoj Rawat and Bobby Panwar -- were stranded in the river but were rescued promptly by SDRF personnel.

Heavy rains also led to traffic disruptions in several areas. Near Khara Srot in Muni Ki Reti, debris blocked the road, stranding many vehicles, while a large tree fell near the PWD intersection, further affecting movement.

In Haldwani's Kaladhungi police station area, tragedy struck when a Bolero was swept away while attempting to cross a rain-fed drain late Monday night, around 11:30 p.m.

Of the three occupants, one youth remains missing, while two others were pulled out safely by locals. Police, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, rushed to the spot and launched a search for the missing man.

According to eyewitnesses, the strong current carried the Bolero downstream, and it was only due to the timely intervention of locals that two of the occupants could be rescued.

