Chardham Yatra: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary requests dignitaries to avoid travels

Dehradun: Ahead of the commencement of the Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan requested all dignitaries, state-level officers and members of the judiciary to avoid the journey from May 2 to 31 given the continuous increase in the number of devotees.

The Chardham Yatra will commence on April 30, and the state administration is making arrangements for it while instructing the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete the roadworks before April 25.

"The entire Badrinath Dham route was inspected, and for roads, electricity, water and health services mainly... NHIDCL and BRO are working on the roads and choke points rapidly... Both have been instructed to complete their work before 25 April. There are 3 MRPs (Medical Relief Posts) on the entire Badrinath route and 5 more are being developed with SOPs issued in 13 languages... We have ensured that the parking spots will also serve as screening spots as well," R Rajesh Kumar, Health Secretary and Nodal Officer for Char Dham Yatra, told ANI earlier.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a proposal by the Uttarakhand Health Department allowing the voluntary deployment of postgraduate trainee doctors for health services during the Char Dham Yatra.

According to a CMO release, the approval given by the NMC not only strengthens Uttarakhand's preparation but can also become a guide for future public health policies. This decision will provide a rare platform of social service, training, and experience to the country's future doctors.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 begins with the opening of Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 30, followed by Kedarnath on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

This year's Yatra is being taken forward as "Green Chardham," under which a complete ban on single-use plastic has been imposed. All departments have been asked to prepare a disposal plan for this. (ANI)