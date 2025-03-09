Cabinet reshuffle likely in Uttarakhand ahead of 2027 Assembly polls: Sources

Dehradun: A cabinet reshuffle is likely in Uttarakhand ahead of the State assembly elections in 2027, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the reshuffle may take place either before or after Holi. Discussions are underway between the Chief Minister and the party leadership in New Delhi and Dehradun.

The Chief Minister returned to Dehradun last evening after a two-day visit to the national capital, where he held the first round of discussions on the reshuffle with state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and other senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has nominated Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal as a member of the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to consider imposing a special disaster cess in case of natural calamities.

The GST Council has constituted the seven-member GoM to examine the legal and constitutional provisions for levying such a cess. The panel includes Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna of Uttar Pradesh, Premchand Agarwal of Uttarakhand, Ajanta Neog of Assam, OP Choudhary from Chhattisgarh, Kanubhai Desai from Gujarat, KN Balagopal from Kerala, and Chandrima Bhattacharya from West Bengal.

The GoM will assess the framework for classifying an event as a natural calamity to enable the imposition of a special cess under the GST regime. (ANI)