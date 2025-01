BJP Unveils 40-Star Campaigners, Including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, for Uttarakhand Local Body Polls 2025

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The BJP has chosen Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as its star campaigners along with others for the upcoming local body elections in Uttarakhand.

The star campaigners list includes BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi among other cabinet ministers, Members of Parliaments and former Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the State Election Commission of Uttarakhand reported that a total of 6,496 nominations have been received for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25 in Uttarakhand.

The date for the filling of nominations started on December 27, 2024.

According to the data from the State Election Commission, 103 nominations have been submitted for the position of City Head in Municipal Corporations, and 2,325 nomination papers have been filed for the role of Councillor in Municipal Corporations.

Additionally, 284 nominations have been received for the position of Chairman in Municipal Palika Parishads, while 1,922 nomination papers have been submitted for the role of Member in Municipal Palika Parishads.

For Nagar Panchayats, 295 nominations have been received for the chairman position and 1,567 nominations for the member position.

In total, 682 nominations have been filed for the positions of City Head or Chairman for different bodies and 5,814 nomination papers for Councillor or Member.

Earlier on December 23, 2024, the State Election Commission officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25, with elections to be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

The Commission has set the voting date for January 23, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25, 2025. (ANI)