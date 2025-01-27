Attero Partners with Government of India for 'Green' National Games 2025

New Delhi: Attero, India's largest cleantech company and the world's largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries, has partnered with the Government of India for the 38th National Games, which will be held from January 28 to February 14, 2025, in Uttarakhand.

This year, the games will be centered around sustainability under the theme 'Green Games,' marking a significant milestone in India's efforts to promote eco-conscious sports initiatives.

Attero will supply recycled metals with over 99.9 percent purity, ensuring a positive carbon footprint. This initiative is the first of its kind in Indian sports, using conflict-free recycled materials to showcase the country's commitment to sustainability.

The games, designed to be plastic-free, will see participation from more than 10,000 athletes competing in 38 sports across multiple cities in the state. The event is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Contributing to the 38th National Games is an honour for Attero. Our journey began in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where we operate cutting-edge recycling facilities, and we are proud to support this initiative led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister to advance India's sustainability goals and achieve the Net Zero vision," said Mr Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Attero as quoted from an official statement.

Attero is a globally recognized innovator in recycling, known for its advanced technologies that extract pure metals from electronic waste and lithium-ion batteries, with a world-class recycling efficiency rate of 98 percent.

The company recently introduced Selsmart, a direct-to-consumer platform for e-waste management, and MetalMandi, an innovative digital B2B AI-powered platform for seamless scrap collection, furthering its mission to promote responsible recycling practices across India.

With 46 global patents and 200 more under review, Attero continues to lead the charge in sustainable technology development. Its goal to expand its e-waste recycling capacity from 175,000 to 300,000 metric tonnes highlights its commitment to a cleaner, greener future for India.

The 38th National Games 2025 stands as a testament to India's vision for sustainability in all domains, with Attero playing a pivotal role in advancing this mission through innovative solutions. (ANI)