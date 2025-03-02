AIIMS Rishikesh, Army Hospital Treat Injured as Uttarakhand Avalanche Rescue Continues

Dehradun: AIIMS Rishikesh and the Army Hospital in Joshimath are actively treating injured individuals, with some patients in critical condition requiring intensive care.

Speaking about the situation at AIIMS Rishikesh, PRO Sandeep Singh said, "Five people were scheduled to be brought here, but later, we came to know that 4 would be brought here. One injured has been brought here, and he has a spinal injury. He is being examined. His spine surgery will perhaps be done today. His legs are not functioning right now...The team is observing him...Another injured is also scheduled to be airlifted here today...He has suffered a pelvic injury. Other patients are being examined at the base hospital..."

Meanwhile, Major Amit Kumar Mishra at the Joshimath Army Hospital provided an update on the condition of those admitted there, saying, "We have 45 patients here. Three are in critical condition--one is bleeding in the liver, and we are trying to manage it by blood transfusion. We are monitoring the situation, but as of now, all are stable."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Disaster Control Room at IT Park, Dehradun, to review the ongoing rescue operation for the second consecutive day to rescue Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers in Mana, Chamoli.

Meanwhile, the Army recovered two more bodies in the snow during the ongoing search operation from the site of the avalanche that struck a BRO camp near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, while efforts continue to locate the last remaining worker who is is still missing.

As per information provided by PRO (Defence) Dehradun, 53 workers out of 54 who had been trapped under snow after the February 28 morning avalanche have been rescued.

A Mi-17 helicopter airlifted drone-based Intelligent Buried Object detection system for search operations today according to Indian Air Force. Injured BRO workers are being airlifted for further treatment at Joshimath Army Hospital.

IAF Cheetah helicopters have been engaged in rescue operations since Saturday. (ANI)