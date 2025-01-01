2025: A Historic Year of Achievements for Uttarakhand, Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of the New Year and stated that they will make this year a historic year with new achievements.

CM Dhami stated that Uttarakhand would become completely young this year as the state will mark its 25th year since its formation, adding that the young state will get new momentum with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I wish everyone a very happy new year... We all have to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand with the inspiration of the Prime Minister. Every resident of Uttarakhand will contribute to ensure that Uttarakhand leads in every field...The new year will be for new achievements and our resolution will be fulfilled and we will achieve many achievements in the silver jubilee year of the state."

"All our government departments will also work wholeheartedly in this. We will make this year a historic year with new achievements because we have entered the 25th year and 25-year-old Uttarakhand has become completely young today and the youth will get new momentum with full enthusiasm and zeal," he added.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year. (ANI)