We demand CBI inquiry Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary on Sambhal violence

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Sachin Chaudhary on Monday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh Police is preventing a delegation of the party from going to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter.

A Congress delegation led by the party's Uttar Pradesh president is scheduled to visit Sambhal where a stone-pelting incident took place on November 24.

"Police are stopping us (from going to Sambhal). Earlier, they gave us the time for December 2. I just want to ask that if we cannot ask about the well-being of the victims, isn't it a matter of shame? We demand a CBI inquiry into the matter... We will leave at 1 pm for Sambhal and will reach by 2 pm. Police have been there at my residence since morning," Chaudhary told ANI.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Police issued a notice to Congress state president Ajay Rai asking them not to visit violence-hit Sambhal.

In the notice given to Ajay Rai, he has been informed that "Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, he should cooperate in the public interest and postpone his proposed program so that the order passed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal district, Section 163 BNSS is not violated."

The Uttar Pradesh Congress President said that he would go to Sambhal "peacefully."

"They have issued me a notice and have asked me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don't want chaos but peace to prevail. The atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the govt, I want my leadership to know this. They (police) gave me notice but I will go there peacefully," Rai said.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19 when clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths. (ANI)