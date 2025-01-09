Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Uttarayan Mela, Announces Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Bareilly: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the 29th Uttarayan Mela in Bareilly and said that the fair is a symbol of the rich folk culture and traditions of the state.

He addressed the gathering and also released the book "The Youth Ideas" on the occasion.

CM Dhami said, "Uttarayan Mela is a symbol of the rich folk culture and traditions of the state. Today, this fair is being celebrated on a large scale in Uttarakhand as well as other states, which is a matter of pride for every Uttarakhandi."

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the state's dedication to the preservation and promotion of its rich heritage.

Speaking on the importance of maintaining Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural essence, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for future generations to remain connected to their roots and deeply understand the traditions that define the state.

"Our government is determined to ensure that the people of Uttarakhand, especially the coming generations, continue to cherish and uphold the cultural and religious heritage that has been passed down over centuries," the Chief Minister said.

In line with this vision, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Uttarakhand government has introduced stringent laws aimed at preserving the state's cultural integrity.

At the 29th Uttarayani Mela, Chief Minister Dhami also announced that Uttarakhand will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) this month.

CM Dhami highlighted the importance of the UCC, referencing the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, who had laid the foundation for a uniform civil code while drafting the Indian Constitution.

"When Baba Sahab Bhim Rao Ambedkar introduced Article 44, he then made a provision that a uniform civil code is implemented in both the states and the countries," CM Dhami said while ddressing the gathering in Bareilly,.

After the Uniform Civil Code draft committee's final approval of the rules of the Uniform Civil Code Code on October 7, the way has been cleared for the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier this month in Parliament that the government was exerting its force to have a "secular civil code". He made the remarks in Lok Sabha during his speech in a debate marking 75 years of India's constitution.

The BJP had talked about bringing a Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy.

"BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times," the party's manifesto said. (ANI)