Uttar Pradesh's Growth Hinges on District-Level Development, Says CM Yogi Adityanath at MLA Sports Mahakumbh 2024-25

Sonbhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh will progress when every district develops.

He added that the development of a state requires overall progress, including spirituality, cultural heritage, education, health, employment, and sports, not just the advancement of one area.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the MLA Sports Mahakumbh 2024-25 in the Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra district after distributing prizes among the winning and runner-up athletes on Thursday, CM Yogi "When we talk about sports, when we talk about a new India, we are talking about the overall development of India."

"Uttar Pradesh will progress when every district stands firmly on the path of development. Development of the state will not happen with the progress of just one place; we need to advance the roadmap for overall development, which includes the development of spirituality, cultural heritage, physical progress, along with education, health, employment, and sports activities, all of which should be prioritised equally," CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Yogi further stated, "Keeping this in mind, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, in the last ten years, efforts have been made to establish new standards of development."

CM Yogi also expressed confidence that the government's ongoing initiatives will not only steer Sonbhadra towards greater development but also successfully integrate Scheduled Castes and tribal communities into the growth process.

"I am pleased that now Sonbhadra is joining the process of development with speed. During the Global Investment Summit, investment proposals amounting to Rs 1,97,000 crore have come for Sonbhadra. If all these are implemented, it is expected that around forty thousand youth will get jobs. All these programs are aimed at advancing the region. The government has also taken forward many other useful programs here. I am confident that the government, with the intention with which it is carrying out these programs, will not only lead Sonbhadra on the path of development but will also succeed in linking the scheduled castes and our tribal communities with development," he said. (ANI)