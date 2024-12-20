Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal's Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years with Morning Aarti

Sambhal: The Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, which was uncovered during an anti-encroachment campaign by the district police and administration on December 14, held its morning aarti on December 20. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Geeta Pradhan, a former member of Uttar Pradesh's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and a BJP leader visited the temple to offer prayers on Wednesday. The temple, which had remained closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 following efforts by the administration.

Pradhan shared, "We are very happy. With the efforts of Honorable Yogi ji, an ancient temple has been rediscovered with the support of the administration. Everyone is here to offer prayers, and there is a wave of happiness among people. Many idols were installed outside the temple, all of which were demolished, and houses were built on the temple land."

She further explained, "When the police administration came to investigate an electricity theft, they found the ancient temple. Today, the Hindu community is very happy."

On December 15, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya also visited the newly uncovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple to offer their prayers.

In the meantime, an anti-encroachment operation was carried out on December 14 in the Shahi Jama Masjid area. DM Pensiya told ANI, "In the morning, we checked whether loudspeakers were contributing to unnecessary noise pollution." During the inspection, extensive electricity theft was uncovered. "Around 15 to 20 houses and religious places were found to be involved. At a mosque, we found 59 fans, a fridge, a washing machine, and approximately 25 to 30 light points, all with the meter switched off. An intensive checking campaign is ongoing," added DM Pensiya.

As for the Shiv-Hanuman Temple, which had been closed since 1978, it has now been reopened. The temple premises were cleaned, electricity connections were restored on Sunday, and CCTV cameras were installed for security purposes.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had reopened after 46 years, explaining that the closure had been due to the absence of a resident priest. (ANI)