Uttar Pradesh: MiG-29 fighter jet crashes near Agra, pilot ejects to safety

"A MiG-29 fighter jet has crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot has ejected from the plane. The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened. More details awaited. Court of Inquiry to be ordered," as per defence officials.

—ANI