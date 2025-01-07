Uttar Pradesh Government on High Alert for HMPV Virus: Deputy CM Pathak Assures Readiness

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak addressed concerns on Tuesday over the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, assuring the public that the state is moving forward with complete alertness. Pathak emphasised that the government is prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Concerning the virus, we are moving forward with complete alertness. We also have a high-level meeting today. There is no reason to panic. The government is ready for any kind of a situation."

In the wider context, India has already detected four cases of HMPV. Two of the cases were identified in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and another case was recorded in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed two cases of HMPV in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and another case was reported in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. These cases were detected as part of ongoing surveillance efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Minister JP Nadda said, "Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001, and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months."

Nadda further added, "On recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR, and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries."

"World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly with us. The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India. A joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General for Health Services on 4th January to review the situation," Nadda stated.

"The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," he added.(ANI)