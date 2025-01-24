Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day: Kharge, PM Modi Extend Heartfelt Greetings on 76th Year

New Delhi: Congress Chief Malikarjun Kharge on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the 76th foundation day of the state.

Taking to social media X, the Congress Chief in a post wrote that the state was rich in glorious history and cultural heritage and was also a unique confluence of the Ganga-Jamuni culture.

Rich in glorious history and cultural heritage, a unique confluence of Ganga-Jamuni culture, the sacred birthplace of great saints and freedom fighters, maintaining a unique tradition of spirituality, inclusive development, harmony - heartiest greetings to all the citizens of Uttar Pradesh on the State Foundation Day.

We wish you all success, progress and peace," the post said.

The celebration of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day only began in the year 2017 when then Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik suggested celebrating 24th January as Uttar Pradesh Day. Following this, in 2018, Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the very first time in 68 years of Indian independence.

When India got its independence from the British Raj in 1947, it was still a country made of various provinces. Slowly different smaller provinces got together to form states. And on January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was officially renamed Uttar Pradesh and received its statehood.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings.

Emphasising on state's rich cultural heritage, PM Modi said that the "holy land" of Uttar Pradesh has been engaged in creating new chapters."

On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi expressed faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and assured that the state will make an "invaluable" contribution in the creation of a developed India.

"I have full faith that with the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India," PM Modi said. (ANI)