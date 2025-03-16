Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at wood warehouse in Hapur

Hapur: A fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur city on Sunday afternoon, an officer said

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Manu Sharma told ANI that two fire tenders were deployed at the site to control the fire. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

"... There was no approach inside the building and we had to drill in two holes to enter the warehouse... The reason of fire is still not known... We have controlled 70-80 per cent of the fire and hopefully we will complete it soon...", CFO Sharma said.

Visuals showed a plume of smoke billowing out of the building.

More details are awaited. (ANI)