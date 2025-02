Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak extends Mahashivratri wishes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Speaking on the auspicious day, Pathak prayed for Lord Shiva's continued blessings upon the people.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva continue to be upon us," said Pathak.

The Deputy CM also welcomed devotees attending the Mahakumbh and praised the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and well-organised experience for them.

"I heartily welcome all the devotees who came to this Mahakumbh. I heartily congratulate them and as the government has made all arrangements for their bath and worship rituals in a systematic manner," he added.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered in large numbers at temples across India to offer prayers on Mahashivratri.

In Uttar Pradesh, large crowds gathered at Kameshwar Nath Mandir in Moradabad to mark the auspicious occasion.

In Uttarakhand, the Daksheswar Mahadev Temple in Haridwar witnessed a significant influx of devotees seeking blessings.

In Rameswaram, devotees offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva, embracing the spiritual significance of the day.

The devotees in huge numbers also thronged Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

A devotee at the temple shared her experience, saying, "We did the Jalabhishek. I am very happy. There is a huge crowd... It was difficult, but we are happy to be here."

Meanwhile, Devotees also continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to be a part of Maha Kumbh on its last day. The Mela will conclude today, on Maha Shivratri.

Foreign devotees also visited Mahakumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. There, they recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. (ANI)