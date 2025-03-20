Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi inaugurates New Tehsil Building built at over Rs 845 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich

Bahraich: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the New Tehsil Building built at Rs 845.19 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district on Wednesday and slammed the previous government in the state, claiming 'inefficiency and corruption' and pledged to rectify the issues and ensure better governance for the people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also shed light on the valor of Maharaj Suheldev, who, through his courage, secured the region from foreign insurgents and hoisted India's victory flag, adding that his efforts were instrumental in safeguarding India for 150 years, with no foreign forces daring to invasion.

However, CM Adityanath also noted the long-standing neglect of Bahraich, particularly Mahipurva tehsil, where basic administrative infrastructure, like a tehsil office, has remained absent.

CM Yogi claimed that the lack of essential facilities has hindered the work of common citizens who depend on such government centers for day-to-day tasks and sharply criticised the previous administrations for their inefficiency, corruption, and dishonesty, which led to the deprivation of basic services for the people.

"An attempt was made to deprive Bahraich of its identity. The previous government used to make announcements but nothing was done. There was no Tehsil Building in Mihimpurwa, an important structure where all the works for a common citizen is done. When the Tehsil does not have its own building, how will the works of the common citizen be done, how will they be able to solve their issues," said CM Yogi.

Adding further, he said, "Due to the inefficiency, corruption and dishonesty of the previous governments in UP, these centers were made a part, a common man could not expect justice, the voice of the poor was suppressed."

In the backdrop of the recent incident in Nagpur, CM Yogi said, "No invader should be glorified. Glorifying the invader means strengthening the foundation of treason and independent India cannot accept any such traitor who insults the great men of India, glorifies those invaders. Today's new India is not ready to accept it. We are working to take the heritage forward with full pride, our pride connects with heritage, heritage connects with development."

Meanwhile, relative peace has returned to most areas of Nagpur City after violence had broken out on March 17 over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave. On Thursday, curfew was lifted in the Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits of Nagpur city.

As per Nagpur police, the curfew will be relaxed for citizens in Lakadganj, Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Imamwada, and Yashodharanagar police limits from 2 to 4 pm for purchasing essential commodities.

The curfew in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth and Tehsil police station limits will remain in force until further orders.Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said on Thursday that one of the accused in the Nagpur violence "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.The police have registered four FIRs in connection with the riots which took place on Monday night in Nagpur.

"Four FIRs have been registered. The first FIR is that videos of the protest against Aurangzeb were edited and circulated, and violence was glorified in the videos. The second is about making clips about the violence and spreading them so that there would be violence between two communities. Third is multiple posts were made in which violence was further instigated," Matani said.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19, he has been remanded in custody till Friday March 21. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MD). He was arrested just after the police filed an FIR regarding the riots.

Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors, following the violent clashes that erupted on March 17, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the unrest, during which CCTV cameras were also damaged. Authorities are probing the involvement of the alleged mastermind and assessing the sequence of events leading up to the violence. (ANI)