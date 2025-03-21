Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Adityanath participated in the "Timeless Ayodhya: Literature and Arts Festival" which was organised in Ayodhya.

Addressing the event, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Ayodhya is one of the basis of India's Sanatan land. From the long time, it has been the inspiration for Sanatana Dharm.... Ayodhya is the very first land of culture. In this same Ayodhya, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram was born. The event being organised on the land of Lord Ram is wonderful."

Earlier today, the chief minister offered prayers at Pateshwari Devi temple in Balrampur. He also fed cows at Gaushala in Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, Balrampur.

Chief Minister Adityanath also held a meeting with district officials to review preparations for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at the Pateshwari Devi Temple in Balrampur.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth arrangements for the festival.

Chaitra Navratri in 2025 will commence on March 30. Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various ways.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Earlier, CM Adityanath inaugurated the New Tehsil Building built at Rs 845.19 lakh in Mihimpurwa, Bahraich district and slammed the previous government in the state, claiming 'inefficiency and corruption' and pledged to rectify the issues and ensure better governance for the people.

The Chief Minister also shed light on the valour of Maharaj Suheldev, who, through his courage, secured the region from foreign insurgents and hoisted India's victory flag, adding that his efforts were instrumental in safeguarding India for 150 years, with no foreign forces daring to invasion. (ANI)