Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets children affected by food poisoning in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met children affected by food poisoning at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital in Lucknow.

During this visit, he went to the beds of all the children admitted to the hospital and enquired about their well-being. He also instructed doctors and officials to treat the children properly. He also instructed to provide food to the children as per their health.

Due to food poisoning, the children were admitted to Lokbandhu Hospital on Thursday after their health suddenly deteriorated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Lokbandhu Hospital at 10 am to enquire about the well-being of 16 children admitted there. During this, the Chief Minister went to the bed of each child and talked about their treatment and improvement in their health.

During the inspection, CM Adityanath also instructed the officials and doctors to provide proper treatment to the affected children. He said that no negligence should be done in the treatment of children and they should be discharged only after they become healthy. Apart from this, he also instructed to make proper arrangements for food and drink for the children.

Hospital MS Dr. Ajay Shankar Tripathi said that 16 children affected by food poisoning were admitted to the General Male Ward under Ward No. 30 on Thursday. At present, the condition of all the children is normal. Regular monitoring of all the children is being done.

During this visit, Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, Leena Johri, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob, District Magistrate Vishakh Ji, Hospital MS Dr. Ajay Shankar Tripathi, Dr. Saroj and Dr. Rajiv Dixit were present.

