Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributes Rs1,890 Crore gas subsidy under Ujjwala Yojana

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a program in Lucknow on Wednesday to distribute gas cylinder refill subsidies to 1.86 crore eligible families of the state, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The scheme saw an allocation of Rs1,890 crores, as part of a larger effort to improve the lives of beneficiaries in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, we are distributing free cooking gas cylinders as part of the Ujjwala Yojana, which is an effort to support the beneficiaries and improve their lives. Today, we have already allocated Rs. 1,890 crores for this initiative, and the total cost for the entire scheme amounts to Rs. 3,760 crores, which the state government is funding."

He added, "This support will ensure that families can celebrate the festival season, such as Holi and Ramadan, with peace of mind. I sincerely congratulate you all for this program. It is a gift that will enable you to celebrate the upcoming festivals with joy."

The initiative aims to provide cooking gas to families, thereby ensuring their well-being during festive times.

The Chief Minister highlighted that nearly 2 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have already benefited from the scheme, with plans to continue expanding the program to support more households in need.

"We also aim to continue this effort and support every household that needs it," said CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM emphasized the importance of ensuring food security, stating that the government has been working relentlessly to ensure that food rations reach the most vulnerable, particularly in times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2021, the state government has been providing free gas refills to eligible families during significant festivals, including Diwali and Holi, as part of the Ujjwala Yojana. In addition, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted other welfare schemes such as the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which offers one-time financial assistance to families with daughters, aiming to support their education and overall welfare. (ANI)