Uttar Pradesh Bomb threat at 3 locations in Lucknow turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Lucknow's Hussaingan Charbagh and Alambagh stations proves to be a hoax
🏷 Uttar Pradesh
Dec 08, 2024, 04:39 AM
Uttar Pradesh Bomb threat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A person contacted the emergency helpline number to inform about the placement of bombs at three locations in Lucknow, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the information about bombs being placed at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh were found to be "false".

Manisha Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, said that the caller had informed about bomb placement at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh station and Alambagh, which turned out to be a false. The dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad were called at the location, she added.

"A caller had informed 112 that there is information about a bomb at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Station and Alambagh. On this information, the dog squad and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) checked and the information was found to be false. The checking has been completed at all places. We got information about the Charbagh railway station and checked there as well," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central, Manisha Singh told reporters. (ANI)

