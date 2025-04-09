UP to hold month-long campaign for safety of forest, animals amidst ongoing heat wave

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced a month-long campaign to protect forests and animals from the scorching heatwave, as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to ensure the well-being of wildlife and preserve the state's forests.

The Forest Minister also stated that top officials from Lucknow will conduct regular patrols to prevent illegal forest cutting and animal poaching.

Speaking to ANI, Saxena said, "As per the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, we are running a month-long campaign for the safety of forests and animals in our state, in which patrolling will be done at various places. Our top officials from Lucknow will also go on patrol and see that there is no illegal cutting of forests, no poaching of animals..."

He further highlighted that boreholes would be drilled in areas where animals face water shortages, ensuring their access to this essential resource. Arrangements will be made to provide food for animals, mitigating the impact of the heatwave on their survival.

"We will also see that there is no problem of water where the animals live. Where there is a shortage of water, boreholes will be made. Their food will be seen so that the animals do not have any kind of problem...We have many animals in zoos, special arrangements are being made for them in summer..." he further stated.

The campaign aligns with the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) guidelines, which focus on compensatory afforestation by planting trees in lieu of diverted forest land, quantifying environmental services for diverted forest areas, and rejuvenating degraded ecosystems in catchment areas.

Meanwhile, on April 5, Uttar Pradesh's Etawah District Magistrate Avinash Rai outlined a series of measures, including coordination with local municipalities, nagar panchayats, and the Disaster Management Department to ensure water supply, spray water, and fill reservoirs to mitigate the impact of the heatwave.

Speaking to ANI, DM Avnish Rai also assured that hospitals are prepared to treat heatstroke victims, urging the public to take the necessary precautions and stay safe during the extreme heat.

"By cooperating with all our municipalities, nagar panchayats, gram panchayats and Disaster Management Department, we will make all efforts of mitigation like spraying water, ensuring water supply in case of shortage, and filling water in reservoirs. If someone suffers a heat stroke, then arrangements are being made in all our hospitals for treatment," he said."

"I appeal to the people to make every effort to protect themselves. We are making efforts to ensure that there is no loss of life during the heat wave," the Etawah DM said.

Recently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon but has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead. The latest forecast indicates above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2025. (ANI)