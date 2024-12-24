UP Police Neutralize Indian Overseas Bank Robbery Accused in Ghazipur Encounter Near Bihar Border

Lucknow: In a significant breakthrough, the wanted accused in the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) robbery case, Sunny Dayal, was neutralized in an encounter in Ghazipur near the Bihar border..

It was a joint operation by the Ghazipur Police and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

According to the police, during a routine check at the Bara outpost, officers noticed two masked individuals on a motorcycle behaving suspiciously. Upon being signalled to stop, the suspects accelerated and attempted to evade the police. The outpost in charge promptly alerted the SWAT/Surveillance teams and Gahmar Police Station, who coordinated a trap near the Kutubpur Dhaba.

As the suspects abandoned their motorcycle and opened fire at the pursuing officers, the police retaliated in self-defence. In the ensuing exchange, one of the suspects, identified as Sunny Dayal (son of Nand Lal, resident of Amliya, Asarganj Police Station, Munger district, Bihar), sustained critical injuries, while the other escaped under cover of darkness.

As per the police, Sunny Dayal was immediately rushed to CHC Bhadora and later referred to Ghazipur District Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The police also recovered a 32mm pistol, six spent cartridges, two live cartridges (32mm), stolen white metal and Rs 35,500 in cash.

Accused Sunny Dayal was a wanted criminal in case no. 593/24 under sections 331(4)/305E/317(2) BNS of Chinhat Police Station, Lucknow District, the police said. He was also implicated in the high-profile Indian Overseas Bank robbery and carried a Rs 25,000 reward on his head.

Senior police officials and forensic teams have launched a detailed investigation into the case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the second suspect who managed to escape during the encounter.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter in Lucknow, another accused Sobind Kumar was killed by the Lucknow Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Lucknow, Shashank Singh said that during a regular combing operation, a person from a car started 'indiscriminate firing' after which the police opened fire. Yellow and white metal ornaments and huge quantities of cash have been recovered.

"When the crime team led by CP and a team of PS Chinhat were on their regular combing operation, an uncontrolled car was seen approaching the police party... One person sitting in the car started firing indiscriminately... Yellow and white metal ornaments and cash in large quantities were recovered from them. Bullet shells have also been recovered from the car...We recovered a diary in which his name is mentioned as Sobind Kumar," the DCP said. (ANI)