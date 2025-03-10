UP: Police detain protesting workers of ASP (Kanshi Ram), Bhim Army in Lucknow

Lucknow: Police have detained the workers of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Bhim Army who had gathered to protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow over their various demands.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside the state assembly in Lucknow in view of the protest. A large number of civil forces including RAF, PAC, RRF were deployed for security.

As a security measure, the metro services have been halted at the KD Babu metro station as no trains would stop at the station. Additionally, heavy forces have been deployed between Parivartan Chowk to Hazratganj and Sikanderbagh area of the city.

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad protested outside Parliament holding banners that condemned the Uttar Pradesh government. He held a banner that read - "Uttar Pradesh mein loktantra ki hatya" (Democracy has been murdered in Uttar Pradesh). The two Houses of the Indian Parliament reconvened today as the second part of the budget session began.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "Our mother, sisters, youth, poor are not safe in Uttar Pradesh. Even journalists are not safe. Nobody is there to ask about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Police and the government are speaking the same language. We had announced a protest for today, but yesterday when I was returning from Bihar, I was detained and sent to Delhi. Our thousands of workers were detained... Nobody is safe in Uttar Pradesh... We are protesting against injustice."

Bhim Army had announced a huge protest in front of the Legislative Assembly in Lucknow today on various issues.

Earlier, on February 24, on the fifth day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly budget session, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs protested in the assembly.

Samajwadi Party MLAs created a ruckus in the house after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's comment on Mulayam Singh. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana intervened, directing the protesting SP MLAs to leave the assembly. (ANI)