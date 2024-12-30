UP Police Arrest 50 in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence During ASI Survey"

Sambhal: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 50 people in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24, officials said.

Sambhal Superintendent (SP) Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi said that 50 people have been arrested and the search is on for 91 people connected with the violence.

He further added that some individuals are yet to be identified.

"50 people have been arrested so far in the violence that took place in Sambhal on November 24. The search is on for another 91 people. Some people are yet to be identified, " said SP Bishnoi

"The investigation is being carried out from all angles--the cause of the incident and the people behind it. The police have not concluded yet," he added.

This development comes after recent violence in the area, during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of a Mughal-era mosque last month, which led to four deaths and injuries among police and locals.

Meanwhile, Sambhal Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said that the construction work of the police post near Jama Masjid in Sambhal is being done at a fast pace and will be ready in a few days.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Chandra said, "The construction of the post is currently in progress. It will be established as soon as possible. So that the force staying here can stay comfortably."

"The construction of the post is being expedited due to the urgent need for accommodation, as a large number of forces are currently living outdoors in the cold. Since there are no nearby facilities, the work is being completed at a fast pace. The post will be ready in a few days," ASP Chandra said.

Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed near the construction site to ensure security. (ANI)