UP Police announces final recruitment results for 1,494 vacancies of Radio Cadre

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the final selection results for Direct Recruitment-2022 to the posts of Workshop Staff and Assistant Operator in the Radio Cadre.

The recruitment process has been successfully completed for 120 posts of Workshop Staff and 1,374 posts of Assistant Operator, totaling 1,494 vacancies, according to a release.

The list of selected candidates is available on the board's official website.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, modern and advanced techniques were extensively employed to ensure a recruitment process marked by transparency and fairness.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, continues to prioritize transparent and time-bound recruitment. The rigorous evaluation methods and use of technology in this process have not only enhanced its credibility but also strengthened the trust of applicants in the system, the release stated.

For just 120 posts of Workshop Staff, 73,614 candidates applied, while 3,89,711 candidates submitted their applications for 1,374 posts of Assistant Operator.

Despite the overwhelming response, the Board successfully conducted all stages of the recruitment process in a timely, transparent, and systematic manner. After releasing the provisional answer keys for the written exam and inviting objections, expert panels thoroughly reviewed the concerns. The final answer key was released on June 28, 2024, following inputs from multiple subject experts.

To ensure accuracy in the evaluation, IIT Kanpur conducted a detailed technical audit of the written exam marks for Assistant Operator recruitment. Candidates found guilty of using unfair means were disqualified from the final selection process, the release stated.

The next phase--document verification and physical standard test (DV/PST)--was conducted between February 8 and 14, 2025. A total of 307 candidates qualified in the Workshop Staff category and 3,606 candidates advanced in the Assistant Operator category.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was held from March 7 to 12, 2025. Out of those who appeared, 266 candidates for Workshop Employee and 3,303 candidates for Assistant Operator successfully cleared the PET. To ensure accurate timing, RFID technology was used to monitor each candidate's running performance during the test.

To uphold transparency and fairness throughout the recruitment process, the Board implemented extensive technical measures. CCTV surveillance was ensured at all exam centers, DV/PST venues, and PET locations. Live feed from these centers was monitored in real-time at both district and Board control rooms.

Additionally, recruitment data from the Assistant Operator process underwent comprehensive scrutiny at the Board level, with candidates given an opportunity to provide clarifications based on CRL rankings and other available data.

Among the 120 posts of Workshop Employee, 17 candidates have been selected from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) against 11 posts, 65 candidates against 32 posts of Other Backward Class (OBC), 24 candidates against 24 posts of Scheduled Caste (SC), and 2 candidates against 2 posts of Scheduled Tribe (ST). Similarly, for the 1,374 posts of Assistant Operator, 163 candidates have been selected from the EWS category against 137 posts, 770 from OBC against 370 posts, 336 from SC against 288 posts, and 27 from ST against 27 posts. The final selection has been made as per the vertical and horizontal reservation policies specified in the government orders, along with the merit of marks obtained by the candidates, the release stated (ANI)