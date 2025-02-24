UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak Wishes Luck to Students, Advises Against Exam Stress

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday wished the best of luck to the students appearing in High School and Intermediate board examinations.

Speaking with ANI, Deputy CM Pathak advised the students not to take stress of the examination.

"Exams are starting from today. I wish the best of luck to the students of the entire state and tell them to study diligently and not take stress. The entire government stands with the students," Brajesh Pathak said.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes to the students and advised them to treat the exams as a natural part of their daily routine.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said that the student should participate in the exams with full confidence, patience and full potential.

"Hearty congratulations to all the students appearing in the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams! All of you should participate in this festival of examination with full confidence, patience and full potential. Try your best to treat the exam as a natural part of your daily routine. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati be upon all of you. May you all be successful; many good wishes for this!" CM Yogi wrote on X.

UP Board's High School and Intermediate examination began today and will continue till March 12. UP Minister Gulab Devi inspected the arrangements at Jubilee Girls Inter College in Lucknow.

MoS (Independent charge) of Secondary Education Gulab Devi motivated the students and monitored the security arrangement to ensure the smooth organisation of the exams.

Speaking with ANI, Gulab Devi said, "I encouraged the students who are appearing for the exam, as they are usually a little nervous, and motivated them to perform better in the exam. We have set up a control room that monitors the examination centres set up in every college and school in the district...we have made proper arrangements."

Over 5 Lakh students are set to take their High School and Intermediate examinations. To ensure the fair conduct of the exams the state has established a state-level control room to monitor all 8140 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)