UP Dy CM Pathak Extends New Year Greetings, Invites Devotees to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Lucknow: Conveying best wishes for the New Year, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that in the year 2024, a grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla was built in Ayodhya and the whole world witnessed Sanatan's pennant waving. He further invited all the Sanatan devotees to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025.

"I convey my best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the year 2025. In 2024, a grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla was built in Ayodhya. The whole world saw Sanatan's pennant waving. I urge all those who believe in Sanatan Dharma to take a bath in Mahakumbh at the beginning of 2025. The government has made all the necessary arrangements," said Pathak.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for boosting economic growth through religious tourism ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it an 'unprecedented' effort that deserves recognition.

Responding to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement about the alleged lack of preparedness for the Kumbh, the BJP MP told ANI, "...The last Kumbh Mela held under the leadership of CM Yogi was hailed worldwide. This time, around 40 crore people are expected to visit... After the Kumbh, don't call him 'Yogi Baba', but call him 'Arth Prabandhan Baba' (Economic Management Baba). He is improving the economy through promoting religious tourism... Such work is unprecedented and must be praised..."

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj. The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will showcase a vibrant display of India's cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is finalising preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period, a press release stated. The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)