UP CM Yogi, Minister Joshi Review Wheat Procurement Plans

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi held a review meeting on wheat procurement, PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar Yojana on Thursday in Lucknow.

Taking to social media X, the CM in a post shared a photo with the Union Minister.

"Today I had a courtesy visit to Honourable Union Minister Shri@JoshiPralhadji at his official residence in Lucknow," the post read.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government's procurement of wheat crossed 1 lakh tonne in the first week of April on April 9.

20,409 farmers sold wheat at 5,780 purchase centers, as per officials.

According to the officials, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. Purchase centres are also open during holidays, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order.

The PM Kusum scheme was launched in 2019 by the government. It aims to promote solar energy in agriculture and provide financial assistance in the form of subsidies to farmers and other entities to set up solar pumps and grid-connected renewable energy-based power plants.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana aims to provide free electricity to households by promoting rooftop solar installations and empowering residential households to generate electricity on their own.

Earlier, on April 9, the Yogi-led government announced a two-per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state government employees, effective January 1, 2025, from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also posted about the announcement on X and said that the decision would benefit around 16 lakh employees.

He emphasized that protecting the interests of state employees is the government's top priority.

"In the same sequence, today it has been decided by the Uttar Pradesh Government to increase the Dearness Allowance being given to the State employees at the rate of 53% to 55% from January 1, 2025. Around 16 lakh employees will benefit from this decision. Hearty congratulations to all of you!" CM Yogi said. (ANI)