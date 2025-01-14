UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Goraknath Temple, Extends Wishes for Maha Kumbh’s First Amrit Snan

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived to inspect the Goraknath Temple (also known as Goraknath Math) in Gorakhpur on Tuesday and interacted with the people present there. Yogi has headed the Goraknath Math as its 'mahant (chief priest)' since 2014, years before his first term as the CM.

CM Yogi regularly holds 'Janta Darshan' on the premises of Goraknath Temple and listens to the grievances put forth by the attendees. Soon after becoming the CM of UP for the first time in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the 'Janta Darshan' with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people in a speedy manner.

People typically present a range of issues before the CM at these 'Janta Darshans' and the latter issues necessary directions to officials for the disposal of their issues. The leader's latest visit to the Goraknath Temple came on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'. This year, the harvest festival is being celebrated alongside the Maha Kumbh, which is a pilgrimage that only takes place after a long gap of 12 years.

Extending heartfelt wishes to all the devotees who participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, CM Yogi posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter): "This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith 'Makar Sankranti', congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!"

Meanwhile, as the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 is being performed on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday and several Akharas have reached the Sangam to take the holy bath, DGP Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar informed the total number of devotes who had taken dip in the Sangam has crossed the 10 million mark.

Speaking to ANI Prashant Kumar said, "It's the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025, for now four Akharas have taken a holy dip and the third lot Juna, Awahan and Agani Akharas and they will be taking holy dip shortly. By 7 AM 98 lakhs 20 thousand people have taken bath and by now the numbers might have crossed one crore mark. All our senior officials are monitoring through different control rooms including DGP, Chief Secretary and CM control room."

The DGP further informed that apart from that, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti people in major cities across the state are doing Snan,"Snan for the Makar Sankranti in different cities including Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya on the banks of different rivers going in a normal way as it used to happen."

While on day one of the world's largest gathering over 1.5 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip at the Sangam. (ANI)