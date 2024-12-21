UP CM Yogi Adityanath Boosts Farmer Compensation for Jewar Airport Land by ₹1,200 Per Sqm

Jewar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the compensation to farmers for land acquisition to build the Jewar Airport from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter, an official statement from the state government said.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asia's largest airport is being built in Jewar, the credit for this development goes to the farmers. The compensation payable for land acquisition for the third phase for Noida International Airport, Jewar has been increased from Rs 3,100 per square meter to Rs 4,300 per square meter. Hearty congratulations and salutations to all the farmer brothers!"

"Farmers will also be paid interest as per rules, and complete arrangements will be made for the resettlement of affected farmers, and their employment," CM Yogi said.

Farmers, delighted by the announcement, expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi said, "Jewar remained immersed in darkness for decades, and now it is ready to shine on the world stage. In the next 10 years, Jewar is going to become the most developed area of the country, and the whole world will see the prosperity. Noida International Airport will start in April 2025, Hon'ble Prime Minister will inaugurate it."

He said that earlier bullets used to be fired for land in this place and now farmers are happily donating land.

Farmers said that they had full faith in CM Yogi Adityanath.

CM Yogi further said, "MRO will also be developed near Jewar Airport, Jewar will become a global destination for Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) of aircraft."

Chief Minister interacted with the farmers who are providing their land for the last phase of Noida International Airport, Jewar, and said that the interests of the farmers will be safe.

CM further said, "Jewar Airport will be a huge airport with an annual capacity of 70 million passengers by the year 2040. Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will be connected to Jewar Airport, the proposal has been sent to the Government of India. Jewar Airport would have connectivity with Eastern Peripheral Road, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Varanasi High Speed Rail."

The Jewar Airport project, a key infrastructure initiative aimed at bolstering connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh, is on the cusp of completion and is expected to commence the operations in April 2025 said Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu earlier. (ANI)