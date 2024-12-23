UP CM reviews preparations for upcoming Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh during his visit to Prayagraj.

During the visit, CM Yogi also performed a pooja at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Briefing reporters about the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi said, "...I came here to review the ongoing works related to the Kumbh... The Uttar Pradesh Jal Board and Irrigation Department are working to ensure the darshan of a clean Ganga. Efforts are being made to prevent polluted water from entering the river..."

"For the first time, people will witness the Ganga riverfront, which is expected to be ready by December 30," CM Yogi added.

He further stated that the Health Department has set up a temporary 100-bed hospital. "For the first time, pilgrims will get to see a tableau of Prayagraj," CM Yogi noted.

The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festivals, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

As part of the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, 220 expert deep-sea divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be deployed in the Sangam waters. These divers will remain on high alert around the clock, supported by 700 boats, to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals.

In addition, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and healthcare staff will coordinate efforts to provide safety and security for devotees throughout the Kumbh Mela.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) will enhance its tent-based deluxe accommodation facilities by establishing a 300-bed deluxe dormitory within the Maha Kumbh Mela area. This large-scale project, set to launch soon, aims to provide premium lodging options for visitors.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, enabling tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dances from various Indian states will be performed on these stages.

To enhance security for the millions of expected devotees, the Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar stated earlier this month. (ANI)