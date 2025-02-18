UP Budget Session: SP Protests Mahakumbh Stampede Deaths, Slams Govt's Mismanagement

Lucknow: On the day the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got underway, Samajwadi Party leaders protested in front of the state legislative assembly against the deaths which happened during the Mahakumbh stampede.

Notably, one Samajwadi party leader, while condemning the government, and symbolically got the 'ashes' of the government's ethics.

"The Uttar Pradesh government organised the Mahakumbh, but there was so much mismanagement that many people lost their lives and the government is not even releasing the number of deaths, they give numbers everyday on how many people bathed but can't give this," SP leader Ashutosh Sinha told ANI.

"We have come here with the asthiya of Sarkar ki netikta (the ashes of government's ethics), because the ethics of the government are dead. We have got them at the temple of politics here (state legislative assembly)," he added.

On the upcoming budget session, the SP leader said, "the government has looted the people, people have been looted in elections, how they have organised the Mahakumbh, we are protesting it all."

"The government had publicised and said so many things about the Mahakumbh, but today they have completely failed on it. The stampeded which occurred during Mauni Amavasya, the government used to say that it is a digital kumbh but today the government has still not given the number of deaths which occurred at that time," the SP leader said.

SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra said, "We will protest during the Governor's address as she will falsely praise the government... This government used to leak exam papers earlier and now the governor's speech has also been leaked. This government has failed on all fronts."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP ministers have praised the budget which is yet to be introduced in the Assembly.

UP cabinet minister OP Rajbhar told ANI that this will be the 'biggest budget till date.'

"This will be the biggest budget till date. The central government presented its budget, which was a budget of prosperity for every section, including farmers, youth, unemployed. Similarly, the budget of the state will also be a budget of prosperity...The state will progress more rapidly on the path of development," he said.

On the opposition's protest in front of the assembly, the minister said that they are simply 'doing their job.'

"The job of the opposition is to oppose, and the job of the government is to do development work. So let them (opposition) oppose, we are doing our job," he told ANI.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also told ANI, "Today, Vidhan Sabha's budget session is going to start. Our government is committed to the development of the state. Various subjects will be discussed in this session." (ANI)