UP Assembly bans pan-masala, gutka after spitting incident

Lucknow: Following a pan-masala spitting incident in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday announced a ban on the consumption of pan-masala and gutka within the Vidhan Sabha premises.

"The consumption of pan-masala and gutka is hereby prohibited on Vidhan Sabha premises, with immediate effect. If any individual consumes pan-masala and gutka on Vidhan Sabha premises, a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on them, and necessary action as per rule will be taken against them," Mahana stated.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said that some Assembly members spit in the Vidhan Sabha hall after consuming pan masala.

Addressing the members before the commencement of the House today, Mahana revealed that he personally cleaned the area after receiving information about the incident. While he acknowledged having seen the MLA involved in the act through a video, he refrained from naming the individual to avoid public humiliation.

"This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some Member has spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility...If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 20 presented the state budget for the year 2025-26. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state's budget is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget, with a focus on infrastructure development.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget. On one hand, the growth in the budget size reflects the state's strength, while on the other hand, it also shows the commitment of the double-engine government." (ANI)