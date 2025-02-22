Union Minister BL Verma Lauds Uttar Pradesh's Dynamic 2025-26 Budget

Bareilly: Union Minister BL Verma on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh's Budget for 2025-26, terming it as "impressive" and "Dynamic".

Speaking to ANI, Verma emphasized that the Budget has been made keeping in mind the interests of all sections.The Union Minister also mentioned that the Central Budget is also the biggest budget till date.

"The budget of Uttar Pradesh is very impressive and dynamic. The budget has been presented keeping in mind the interests of all sections. Both the central budget and the Uttar Pradesh budget are the biggest budgets till date. The state and central governments are working together to write new dimensions of development," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Thursday that the state's budget for the year 2025-26 is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget with a focus on infrastructure development.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget. On one hand, the growth in the budget size reflects the state's strength, while on the other hand, it also shows the commitment of the double-engine government."

"22 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to infrastructure development. For education, 1,06,360 crore Rs has been allocated, which is 13 per cent of the total budget. While there is usually a 6 per cent demand for education, UP is one of the states in the country that spends 13 per cent of its budget on education," CM Yogi emphasized.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also outlined that 11 per cent of the total budget has been proposed for agriculture.

"For healthcare, the government has allocated 50 thousand 550 crore Rs, which is 6 per cent of the total budget. For the Social Welfare Department, a provision of 35 thousand 863 crore Rs has been made, which will be used for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, persons with disabilities, women, and child development," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

He also highlighted that the state government has announced the construction of four new expressways in the budget. (ANI)